FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

