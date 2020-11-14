FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.