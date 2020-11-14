Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $45.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.