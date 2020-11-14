Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,092,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.