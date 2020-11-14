KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.97). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

