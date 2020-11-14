Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

