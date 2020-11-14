Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $24.76 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,539,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $173,100,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,853,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,233,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $18,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

