FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Raised by Analyst

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.