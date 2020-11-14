Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProSight Global, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for ProSight Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProSight Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PROS. BidaskClub raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.