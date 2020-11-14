FY2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Increased by B. Riley

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $656,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $7,707,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 313.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,093 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

