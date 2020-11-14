Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$54.60.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

