RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $1.36 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

