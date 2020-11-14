Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.