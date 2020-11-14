Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTG. Truist lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

