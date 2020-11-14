ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $427,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $5,650,696.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 0.95. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

