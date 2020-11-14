FY2020 Earnings Estimate for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Issued By KeyCorp

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

