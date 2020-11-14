Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $151,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.