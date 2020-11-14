Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,314,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,733 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

