The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for The RealReal in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

REAL opened at $13.29 on Friday. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,811 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,087. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

