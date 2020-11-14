FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.52 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

