TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $897.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

