FY2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

RingCentral stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

