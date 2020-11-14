Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on BOSSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

