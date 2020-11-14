Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Shares Up 2.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) shares shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.73. 152,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 621,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

