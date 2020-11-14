Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

