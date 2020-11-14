Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Nesco’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13.

NSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NSCO opened at $4.52 on Friday. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nesco by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

