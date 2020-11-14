Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) Shares Down 2.1%

Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.78). 166,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 359,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($14.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GYS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Neil G. Goulden sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.57), for a total value of £1,013,200 ($1,323,752.29).

Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) Company Profile (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.