Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 3,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 5.65% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

