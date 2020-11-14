Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

