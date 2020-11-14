iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 13,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 27,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 22.96% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dacotah Banks Stock Price Up 3.7%
Dacotah Banks Stock Price Up 3.7%
Birks Group Shares Up 2.2%
Birks Group Shares Up 2.2%
Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Price Up 0.6%
Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Price Up 0.6%
Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts
Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts
Gamesys Group plc Shares Down 2.1%
Gamesys Group plc Shares Down 2.1%
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report