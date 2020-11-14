iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 13,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 27,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 22.96% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

