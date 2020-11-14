Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 30,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 50,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

