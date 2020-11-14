Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Trading Up 1.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 130,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 195,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

