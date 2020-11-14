VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Up 1.6%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.89 and last traded at $156.75. 13,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 17,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00.

