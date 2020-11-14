BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43. 3,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.59% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.