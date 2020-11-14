Nautilus, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

NYSE:NLS opened at $21.01 on Friday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.74 million, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

