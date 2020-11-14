The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.66.

The Quarto Group, Inc. Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

