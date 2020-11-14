Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 2%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 50,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 46,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.47 to C$3.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34.

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

