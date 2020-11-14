Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $375.95 and last traded at $378.25. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.34.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

