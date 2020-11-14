Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Up 1.6%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.86. 90,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 214,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report