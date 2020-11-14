Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Up 1.6%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.86. 90,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 214,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

