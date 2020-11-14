FY2020 EPS Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Raised by Analyst

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of ONEM opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock valued at $38,973,709 in the last ninety days.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

