Exchange Traded Concepts Trust – Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading Up 2.1%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust – Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Nifty India Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Nifty India Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report