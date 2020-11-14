Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 144,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 531,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,625,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,092 shares of company stock valued at $138,444.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.