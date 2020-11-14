Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Trading Up 10.6%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hang Lung Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.