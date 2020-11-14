FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Nikola Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nikola in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKLA. ValuEngine upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

