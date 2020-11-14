Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.43 and last traded at $129.43. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.58.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.