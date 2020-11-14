Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.59 and last traded at $108.46. 18,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38.

Chase Company Profile (NYSE:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

