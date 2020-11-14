FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By William Blair

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

NBIX stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

