Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,361,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 383,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.