William Blair Weighs in on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

