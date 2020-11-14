NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Shares Up 3.9%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, DNB Markets cut NetEnt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.

NetEnt AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

